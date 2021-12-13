Israel to Put UK, Denmark on COVID-19 Red List Starting Friday - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Israel's Health Ministry will red-list the United Kingdom and Denmark starting Friday to prevent the spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Israel's Ministry of Health said.

On Sunday, a senior health official said that Israel would bar Israelis from traveling to the UK and Denmark starting Wednesday. The day of the ban entering into effect was postponed.

"The Minister of Health, Nitzan Horovitz, and the Minister of the Interior, Ayelet Shaked, concluded that the agreement to designate the United Kingdom and Denmark as countries on the red list will be postponed by 24 hours until 17/12/2021 at midnight (on the night between Thursday and Friday)," the ministry stated on Monday.

The delay will provide Israeli citizens with additional preparation time, including for returning to Israel by air, before the ban enters into effect, the ministery added.

In November, Israel red-listed about 50 countries, mostly African, over Omicron-related concerns. Israeli nationals returning from these countries must take a COVID-19 test and stay in quarantine in specially-designated hotels upon arrival. The quarantine will take three days for the recovered and the vaccinated, seven days for the unvaccinated who test negative for COVID twice, and and fourteen days for those who do not wish to take the second test.