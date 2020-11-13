The first supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech to Israel will take place in January, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, adding that "the last" vaccine-linked issues have been resolved

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The first supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech to Israel will take place in January, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, adding that "the last" vaccine-linked issues have been resolved.

"Together with the legal advisers of both sides, we removed the last obstacle to signing a contract between Pfizer and Israel for the supply of vaccines to Israel. We will receive these vaccines like the other leading countries of the world. It will start in January and will grow from month to month. We are working, and I am working, to bring vaccines from other sources as well. The more, the better," Netanyahu said in a statement published on the government website.

The prime minister announced on Thursday significant progress on the purchase of a COVID-19 vaccine by Israel during the talks with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

On Monday, Pfizer announced that the vaccine that it was developing with BioNTech had been tested to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, according to an interim analysis from the phase 3 clinical study. Both companies expect the process of the vaccine's registration to start in the US in November.

Afterward, Netanyahu said that the news on the effectiveness of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine against the disease had marked an important day in the anti-coronavirus campaign.

Last week, the Jerusalem-based Hadassah Medical Center ordered 1.5 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Israel started the first phase of its vaccine trial on November 1. The country is planning to finish the third phase in late spring.