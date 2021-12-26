TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) The first batch of Pfizer's therapeutic drug for COVID-19 containing 100,000 doses will arrive in Israel on December 29, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The pills will be distributed among healthcare facilities within several days, the Mako news website said.

Israel signed the procurement deal with Pfizer in November, subject to the approval of the drug by the US food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This past Wednesday, the FDA authorized the use of Paxlovid to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease. The prescription drug will be allowed for use immediately after a patient has been diagnosed or within five days after symptoms have occurred.