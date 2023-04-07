Israel to Recruit Air Defense Reservists, Pilots, Drone Operators - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, on Friday ordered a call-up of an unnamed number of reservists from air defense units as well as pilots and drone operators into the Israeli army amid the escalating situation with the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

In a statement after the national security assessment, Halevi said the call-up was focused on air defense units and the "air attack arrays," meaning fighter jet pilots and combat drone operators, as well as other flight crews, The Times of Israel reported.

Halevi also ordered the IDF central command to reinforce its defenses after the shooting in the West Bank.

Earlier in the day, two Israeli sisters were killed and their mother seriously wounded in a terror shooting attack in the West Bank.

Unknown assailants opened fire on an Israeli vehicle traveling along a highway in northern Jordan Valley, near the settlement of Hamra. Law enforcement officials are currently searching for the attackers.

On Thursday, the IDF confirmed that 34 rockets had been launched from Lebanon into the north of Israel, over 20 of which had been intercepted. The Israeli military accused Palestinian groups of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of Islam's holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds.�

�Since the beginning of 2023, the situation in the West Bank, has become much more complicated due to ongoing raids by the Israeli armed forces against the Palestinians.