Israel To Request $1Bln In Aid From US To Replenish Iron Dome System - Senator Graham

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:50 PM

Israel to Request $1Bln in Aid From US to Replenish Iron Dome System - Senator Graham

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Israeli government will be making a request to the US Pentagon for $1 billion in aid to replenish the Iron Dome air defense system used to intercept rockets fired at the country, Senator Lindsey Graham said during an interview on Tuesday.

"There is going to be a request made tomorrow I think, or Thursday, by the Israelis to the Pentagon for a billion Dollars in aid to replenish the Iron Dome batteries that were used to protect Israel," Graham told Fox News.

Graham conducted the interview from Israel, where he had recently met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Iron Dome system, which intercepted hundreds of rockets fired during the most recent 11-day escalation in the conflict between Israeli and Palestinian forces, is funded and produced, in large part, by the US government and contractors.

The news comes following affirmations from both President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week that the US would be replenishing the system as part of their commitment to Israel's right to self-defense.

More Stories From World

