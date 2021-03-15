Israel to Resume Worldwide Air Traffic on Tuesday After COVID-19 Lockdown

Israel will lift the coronavirus-related restrictions and resume flights with all countries on Tuesday, the foreign ministry's press office said, adding that, however, the Ben Gurion airport will be able to receive only up to 3,000 people per day

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Israel will lift the coronavirus-related restrictions and resume flights with all countries on Tuesday, the foreign ministry's press office said, adding that, however, the Ben Gurion airport will be able to receive only up to 3,000 people per day.

"Starting tomorrow, restrictions on a number of passenger flights to and from Israel will be lifted. Flights to Israel can now be operated from any destination. A number of arriving flights will be limited by a quota of 3,000 people per day, as well as by social distancing measures and test procedures at the airport," the press office said.

At the same time, the Israeli health ministry will retain the right to cancel any flight that may put the population's health at risk, according to the office.

Since late January, Ben Gurion International Airport suspended its operations in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 mutations to the nation. In mid-February, Israel's health authorities permitted the arrival of up to 2,000 air passengers per day, while foreign residents are authorized to come to the country under exceptional circumstances as of March 7.

To date, Israel registered nearly 820,000 cases of COVID-19 with over 6,000 deaths. With more than 5.1 million people having received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 4.2 million - the second one, Israel oversaw one of the most rapid vaccine rollouts of anywhere in the world.