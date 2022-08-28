UrduPoint.com

Israel To Sell Another 2 Spy Planes To Italy For $550Mln - Reports

Israel to Sell Another 2 Spy Planes to Italy for $550Mln - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Israel will sell another two reconnaissance aircraft to Italy for the sum of $550 million, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to the news outlet, citing publicly available documents from Italy's defense ministry and parliament, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed deals with Rome for two early warning spy planes as well as support and ground logistics services.

This brings the number of special mission planes that Israel has to supply to four.

In late July, Israel Aerospace Industries announced signing a contract worth over $200 million to provide special mission aircraft to a European member of NATO but did not disclose which country is the client.

