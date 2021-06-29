UrduPoint.com
Israel To Send Additional Workers To Site Of Collapsed Building In Florida - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Israel to Send Additional Workers to Site of Collapsed Building in Florida - Mayor

Israel has announced that it will deploy additional personnel to assist rescue efforts at collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, Mayor Charles Burkett told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Israel has announced that it will deploy additional personnel to assist rescue efforts at collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, Mayor Charles Burkett told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Israelis have announced that they were going to be bringing in additional rescue workers... I could tell that there was more relief in the room," Burkett said during a press conference.

On Saturday, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Israel has sent an aid delegation that includes Foreign Ministry and military representatives, to provide assistance in the search and rescue operations at the collapsed residential building in Surfside.

The spokesperson said the delegation includes experts in engineering and social care efforts.

Burkett said that there is an overwhelming number of rescue workers at the site, including working on cranes and taking off debris.

"The work continues," Burkett added.

The condominium building in Surfside partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. The number of occupants in the building at the time of the incident remains unknown. Eleven people have been confirmed dead in the incident.

From: Liudmila Chernova - liudmila.chernova84@gmail.com

