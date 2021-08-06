UrduPoint.com

Israel To Send Firefighters To Help Greece Extinguish Raging Fires - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:55 PM

Israel to Send Firefighters to Help Greece Extinguish Raging Fires - Foreign Ministry

Israel will dispatch 15 firefighters to Greece to assist battling wildfires, the foreign ministry said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Israel will dispatch 15 firefighters to Greece to assist battling wildfires, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

"In line with the agreement on mutual assistance between Israel and Greece and at the request of Greek Prime Minister [Kyriakos Mitsotakis], the minister of public security Omer Bar-Lev decided to dispatch to Greece a delegation of 15 Israeli firefighters to provide assistance in fighting wildfires," the statement read.

Greece and other countries in the southeast Mediterranean region are experiencing a worst heatwave since 1987. Temperatures are rising to 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit), which, in combination with the dry climate and strong winds, have fueled intense wildfires throughout the area in recent weeks.

On Thursday, a total of 60 villages and settlements were evacuated in southern Greece, with 57 out of 99 fires detected on Thursday still burning into the evening.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Greece Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 reco ..

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

11 minutes ago
 Poll Shows 57% of Russians Approve of Putin's Job ..

Poll Shows 57% of Russians Approve of Putin's Job Performance

48 seconds ago
 US State Department Lacks Answers for 'Havana Synd ..

US State Department Lacks Answers for 'Havana Syndrome' Affecting Diplomats

53 seconds ago
 Saeed Ghani opposes single national curriculum

Saeed Ghani opposes single national curriculum

23 minutes ago
 St Vincent Police Arrest Women In Case of Assassin ..

St Vincent Police Arrest Women In Case of Assassination Attempt of Prime Ministe ..

9 minutes ago
 UVAS, UE jointly hold Research Methodology Worksho ..

UVAS, UE jointly hold Research Methodology Workshop

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.