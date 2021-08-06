Israel to Send Firefighters to Help Greece Extinguish Raging Fires - Foreign Ministry

Israel will dispatch 15 firefighters to Greece to assist battling wildfires, the foreign ministry said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Israel will dispatch 15 firefighters to Greece to assist battling wildfires, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

"In line with the agreement on mutual assistance between Israel and Greece and at the request of Greek Prime Minister [Kyriakos Mitsotakis], the minister of public security Omer Bar-Lev decided to dispatch to Greece a delegation of 15 Israeli firefighters to provide assistance in fighting wildfires," the statement read.

Greece and other countries in the southeast Mediterranean region are experiencing a worst heatwave since 1987. Temperatures are rising to 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit), which, in combination with the dry climate and strong winds, have fueled intense wildfires throughout the area in recent weeks.

On Thursday, a total of 60 villages and settlements were evacuated in southern Greece, with 57 out of 99 fires detected on Thursday still burning into the evening.