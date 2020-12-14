UrduPoint.com
Israel To Start Phase 2 Of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials In Coming Days - Defense Ministry

Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:42 PM

The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) has successfully completed phase one of the domestic coronavirus vaccine trials and plans to start phase two of the clinical trials in the coming days, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Monday

"Phase two of clinical trials will begin in the coming days with approximately 1,000 volunteers. The trials will take place at Sheba and Hadassah medical centers, and additional medical centers across the country will gradually join the process," the statement said.

The continuation of the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the country's Ministry of Health after the successful completion of phase one.

"There were no significant side effects during phase one and two expert committees, both internal and external, recommended to start the transition to phase two," the ministry said.

Phase two of the vaccine trials, which is expected to take several months, will include extensive safety tests with the participation of healthy volunteers aged 18 and over. At this stage, scientists set the task of checking the safety of the vaccine, determining the effective dosage and further evaluating the effectiveness of the drug. The successful completion of phase two will allow the start of the third phase of the vaccine trials involving up to 30,000 volunteers in Israel and abroad.

