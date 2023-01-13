Israel to Stop Paying Monthly Grants to People Fleeing Ukraine Conflict - Reports

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The Israeli authorities will stop paying special monthly grants to those who have come to the country due to the conflict in Ukraine, Israeli media reported on Friday.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, the payment of grants to Ukrainian migrants will be suspended in February after the temporary order introducing the benefits expires, as the country's integration ministry does not intend to renew the order.

The newspaper also reported that some immigrants failed to receive grants for December due to the lack of approved funding for this purpose.

The shortfall in payments amounted to almost $6 million, Haaretz added.

The integration ministry said it was working on obtaining funds to pay out the December grants.

"The ministry is working with the Finance Ministry to free up an initial sum in the near future, which is earmarked for making up the December payments," the ministry was quoted by Haaretz as saying.

As many as 23,490 immigrants from Ukraine had received at least one monthly special grant since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February, according to data obtained by Haaretz.

