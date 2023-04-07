Close
Israel To Supply Finland With David's Sling Missile Defense System - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Israel to Supply Finland With David's Sling Missile Defense System - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday that it received a request from the Finnish Defense Ministry for the purchase of the Israeli-US David's Sling missile defense system, which has not previously been exported abroad.

"The Finnish Ministry of Defense has informed the Israeli Ministry of Defense of its decision to procure the David's Sling Weapon System, an advanced airdefense system ... Israel will provide Finland with the David's Sling system according to the agreement, including interceptors, launchers, and radars, which will be connected to Finnish command and control systems," the statement read.

The deal is valued at about 316 million Euros ($345 million), but it also requires export authorization from Washington because of joint development efforts, according to the statement.

The system is reportedly expected to be delivered abroad for the first time.

The David's Sling missile defense system was jointly developed by the Israel Missile Defense Organization and the US Missile Defense Agency in 2009, with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems serving as prime contractor. The system, finally adopted by the Israeli army in 2017, is designed to intercept advanced aerial threats, including ballistic missiles, aircraft, UAVs and cruise missiles.

On Tuesday, Finland officially joined NATO, becoming the 31st member state of the alliance.

