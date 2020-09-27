Israel to Supply SPYDER Air Defense Systems to Czech Republic - Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) The Israeli Defense Ministry announced plans on Saturday to sell SPYDER short and medium range air defense systems to the Czech Republic.

"We thank the Czech government for its partnership and for the decision to equip its armed forces with Israeli air defense systems. This is another important step in strengthening the security relationship between our two countries, and it is also great news for Israel's defense industry during this difficult period," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, as quoted in a press release by the ministry.

Developed by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, SPYDER is a surface-to-air rapid response missile defense system designed to counter various airborne threats, including aircraft, helicopters and drones.

The system provides first-class protection to maneuvering forces in combat zones. SPYDER includes a radar system manufactured by Elta, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries.

According to the press release, the supplies will be under a multi-million Dollar contract within a tender which the Czech government announced a few years ago. Israel won the tender and the status of exclusive supplier.