UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel To Supply SPYDER Air Defense Systems To Czech Republic - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Israel to Supply SPYDER Air Defense Systems to Czech Republic - Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) The Israeli Defense Ministry announced plans on Saturday to sell SPYDER short and medium range air defense systems to the Czech Republic.

"We thank the Czech government for its partnership and for the decision to equip its armed forces with Israeli air defense systems. This is another important step in strengthening the security relationship between our two countries, and it is also great news for Israel's defense industry during this difficult period," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, as quoted in a press release by the ministry.

Developed by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, SPYDER is a surface-to-air rapid response missile defense system designed to counter various airborne threats, including aircraft, helicopters and drones.

The system provides first-class protection to maneuvering forces in combat zones. SPYDER includes a radar system manufactured by Elta, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries.

According to the press release, the supplies will be under a multi-million Dollar contract within a tender which the Czech government announced a few years ago. Israel won the tender and the status of exclusive supplier.

Related Topics

Israel Dollar Czech Republic Government Industry

Recent Stories

11 die, 7 injured as van catches fire

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister address at UNGA widely hailed in KP ..

7 minutes ago

Police Arrest 16 People During London Anti-Lockdow ..

7 minutes ago

Sweden calls on US, Russia to Extend New START Tre ..

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister address at UNGA widely hailed in KP ..

36 minutes ago

France Offers Ukraine Assistance Over Crash of An- ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.