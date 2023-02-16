Israel is going to support Kiev's initiative on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, expected to be presented to the UN General Assembly next week, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Israel is going to support Kiev's initiative on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, expected to be presented to the UN General Assembly next week, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Cohen arrived in Kiev and held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. The top Israeli diplomat became the country's first high-ranking official to visit Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

"It was good meeting with my colleague Ukrainian Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba. I informed him about the continuation of our aid to Ukraine, and about our intention to support the Ukrainian peace initiative at the United Nations," Cohen wrote on Telegram.

The minister added that he and Kuleba had also discussed further cooperation between the countries, particularly as regards countering the "threat" from Iran.

Last week, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik that the UN General Assembly was discussing a draft resolution on the "principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine" that ran along the lines of what Kiev considered to be a "just" world.

The draft resolution also reiterates the demand that Russia "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," according to a copy of the draft resolution obtained by Sputnik.

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote on the resolution at an emergency special session that will resume on February 22.