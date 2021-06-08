UrduPoint.com
Israel To Swear In New Government On Sunday - Knesset Speaker

Tue 08th June 2021

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The new Israeli government will be sworn in on June 13, Knesset speaker Yariv Levin announced on Tuesday.

"I would like to announce that discussion and voting on the formation of the government will take place at a special Knesset session on Sunday, June 13," Levin said in a statement released by his press office.

According to Levin, a vote to elect the speaker of the 24th Knesset convocation is also set to be held during the upcoming session.

Earlier, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, a mandate to form a coalition government after acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do it following the March inconclusive elections.

On Wednesday, the presidency said that Naftali Bennett, the Yamina head, would become the country's new prime minister on a rotation basis, and be replaced by Lapid after about two years.

