Israel to Test Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Israel's largest medical center announced Sunday that it will begin testing the efficacy of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose in staff with a low antibody count.

Some 150 employees of Sheba Medical Center will be administered a second booster dose after receiving one in August, a statement read.

The research will be conducted in partnership with the Israeli health ministry after a national health authority that authorizes human trials greenlit the test.