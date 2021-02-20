UrduPoint.com
Israel To Vaccinate 100,000 Palestinian Workers Against COVID -Palestine's Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Israel to Vaccinate 100,000 Palestinian Workers Against COVID -Palestine's Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Israel agreed to vaccinate 100,000 Palestinian workers against COVID-19, the Health Ministry of the Palestinian Authority said on Friday.

"Today, in the city of Ramallah, a meeting was held between representatives of the ministries of health of Palestine and Israel, an agreement was reached on the vaccination of 100,000 Palestinian workers who work in Israel," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also called on Israel to recognize Palestinian COVID-19 vaccination cards. Moreover, the sides agreed to cooperate on limiting the spread of new coronavirus variants.

The vaccination campaign in Israel is progressing at a very fast pace. Over four million Israelis have received at least one dose, and over 2.5 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

More Stories From World

