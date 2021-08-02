Israel to Work on Ways to Counter 'Iranian Terror' Together With Allies - Foreign Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Israel will cooperate with its allies across the globe in order to formulate a response to the alleged terrorist threat from Iran, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.

The minister mentioned talking with counterparts from other countries, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, about the recent attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker, for which Israel blames Tehran.

"Israel will continue to hold conversations with our allies around the world and work together to formulate the necessary steps to combat ongoing Iranian terror," Lapid said, as quoted by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

On Friday, Zodiac Maritime operator said that the Japanese-owned ship was attacked off the coast of Oman, adding that the suspected piracy incident left two crew members, citizens of Romania and the UK, dead. Later in the day, the company said that the crew took back control of the ship and the US navy was escorting it. According to media reports, the vessel could be related to an Israeli billionaire. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated there was intelligence indicating that Iran was involved in the attack. Iran has denied having any role in the incident.