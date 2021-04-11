UrduPoint.com
Israel To Work With US To Ensure Any Deal With Iran Averts Arms Race - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Israel to Work With US to Ensure Any Deal With Iran Averts Arms Race - Defense Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Israel will cooperate with the United States to ensure that any new deal with Iran prevents an arms race in the region, serves the interests of peace and protects the Jewish state, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday at a meeting with the Pentagon chief.

"The Tehran of today poses a strategic threat to international security, to the entire middle East and to the State of Israel. And we will work closely with our American allies to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interest of the world, of the United States; prevent a dangerous arms race in our region; and protect the State of Israel," Gantz said during a joint statement with Lloyd Austin.

The minister also expressed gratitude to the Biden administration "for supporting Israel in opposing" the International Criminal Court's decision to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories, noting that the Jewish state would "never neglect out moral obligation to defend human lives and to remain humane.

"

In addition, Gantz thanked Austin for starting his regional tour with Israel.

The joint commission on the Iran nuclear deal resumed in-person meetings earlier in the week. After the first meeting on Tuesday, two expert-level working groups were formed to deal with lifting US sanctions against Iran and with nuclear issues. The groups were tasked with working out specific steps that would help Tehran and Washington revive the 2015 accord.

