Israel 'totally Misunderstood Hamas': Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The devastating failure of the Israeli intelligence services to predict the deadly Hamas incursion stemmed from a total misunderstanding of the militant group, experts have said.

Israel was taken by complete surprise early on Saturday morning as Hamas fired thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip at the country, while more than a thousand fighters gunned down hundreds of people and took at least 100 hostages.

Israeli soldiers embarked on fierce battles with the militants holed up in southern communities, as the air force began striking strategic targets in Gaza.

By Monday morning, official estimates put the number of Israeli civilians and soldiers killed at over 700, a huge toll for a country of less than 10 million people.

"It's a huge failure of the intelligence system and the military apparatus in the south," said retired military general Yaakov Amidror, who served as Israel's national security advisor in 2011-2013.

But beyond the operational failure of Israel's vaunted intelligence services to detect the well-organised attack and the army's inability to block it, Israel's broader take on Hamas was entirely flawed, Amidror said.

"We made a huge mistake, including me, in believing a terror organisation can change its DNA," he told journalists.

"We heard from our friends around the world that they're behaving more responsibly, and we believed it in our stupidity," said Amidror, currently a senior fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

