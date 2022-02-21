Israel Transfers Embassy in Ukraine from Kiev to Lviv - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Israel transfers the activities of the embassy in Ukraine from Kiev to Lviv, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

"Following a situation assessment at @IsraelMFA, as well as discussions with various international actors, FM @yairlapid has decided to instruct staff at the Israeli Embassy in Kiev @IsraelinUkraine to move to consular offices opened in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry again called on Israeli citizens in Ukraine to immediately leave the country.