Israel Transfers Over $1Bln in Tax Revenues to Palestine - Official

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Israel is transferring more than one billion dollars in collected tax funds to Palestine, Hussein Sheikh, the head of civil affairs in the Palestinian Authority (PA), said Wednesday.

As the Palestinian Authority resumed cooperation with Israel this November, the PA leadership agreed to accept tax revenue collected by the Israelis on behalf of Palestine, per the 1993 Oslo Accords. Earlier, the Israeli authorities were said to deduct a part of the funds said to be used to support imprisoned Palestinian families, including those sentenced for terrorism, as well as their families.

"The #Israeli government transfers all financial dues of the clearance to the account of the #Palestinian Authority, amounting to three billion and 768 million shekels [$1.1 billion]," Sheikh tweeted.

In late May, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to terminate all treaties with Israel, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioning the potential annexation of the Jordan River's West Bank territories. The two countries resumed their cooperation in November.