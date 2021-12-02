Israel Tries to Detract Vienna Negotiations on Revival of JCPOA - Iranian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Israel has been trying to "poison" the negotiation process in Vienna on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by publishing fake news about Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday.

"The Israeli regime, whose existence relies on tension, is at it again, trumpeting lies to poison Vienna talks. All parties in the room now face a test of their independence & political will to carry out the job” irrespective of the fake news designed to destroy prospects for success," Khatibzadeh posted on Twitter following the start of a new round of Vienna talks.

The seventh round of talks on the Iranian nuclear deal and the lifting of US sanctions on Tehran began in Vienna on Monday.

The same day, media reported that Israel shared intelligence with the United States and several European allies that Iran is allegedly taking technical steps to enrich uranium to 90%, a level that is only useful for making nuclear weapons.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, the European Union, and Iran. The deal offered the lifting of sanctions from Iran in exchange for limitations on its nuclear program as a guarantee that Tehran will not develop nuclear weapons. After the US withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, the deal was abandoned.

The sides have been meeting in Vienna to negotiate a return to the JCPOA, with the sixth round of talks held in June.