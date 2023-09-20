Open Menu

Israel Troops Kill Palestinian In West Bank Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 05:53 PM

Israel troops kill Palestinian in West Bank raid

Israeli troops killed a 19-year-old Palestinian in a pre-dawn raid in the West Bank Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence in the occupied territory showed no sign of any letup

Jericho, Palestinian Territories, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Israeli troops killed a 19-year-old Palestinian in a pre-dawn raid in the West Bank Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence in the occupied territory showed no sign of any letup.

Durgham al-Akhras was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers raiding Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near the city of Jericho to carry out arrests, the ministry said.

The Israeli army said "explosive devices" were hurled at troops, who "responded with live fire toward one of the suspects and neutralised him," a statement said.

Separately, the Palestinian health ministry announced the death of Yasser Mussa, 29, who was wounded during an Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank late on Tuesday.

In total, the raid by Israeli troops backed by a drone killed four Palestinians, the ministry said.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, armed wing of the Islamist Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip, said two of those killed in Jenin were members.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funerals of the dead on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Drone Dead Fire Army Gaza Bank Refugee

Recent Stories

One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Kha ..

One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in ..

Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in China

8 minutes ago
 SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

8 minutes ago
 ACS for expediting Property Tax collection process ..

ACS for expediting Property Tax collection process

5 minutes ago
 Putin hopes for 'peaceful' resolution in Karabakh

Putin hopes for 'peaceful' resolution in Karabakh

5 minutes ago
Azerbaijan halts Karabakh operation as separatists ..

Azerbaijan halts Karabakh operation as separatists vow to disarm

5 minutes ago
 IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to ele ..

IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to electricity consumers

23 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference ..

Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference on Policymaking: The Future of ..

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business For ..

Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business Forum on 26th September

25 minutes ago
 SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connecti ..

SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connections&#039; requests

25 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit a ..

Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit at Al Hamidiya Health Centre in ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World