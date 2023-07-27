Israel troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank: ministry

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager during an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and official media said Thursday

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager during an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and official media said Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank where the army confirmed it had conducted, what it claims a, "counter-terrorism activity".

"The occupation forces had stormed the Naqar neighbourhood in the west of Qalqilya, which led to clashes," the Palestinian official Wafa news agency reported.

"The occupation forces fired live and rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at residents and their homes."The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead teenager as Fares Abu Samrah, 14, and said he died of bullet wounds to the head.

The army said the incident was under review.