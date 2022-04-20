UrduPoint.com

Israel, Turkey Leaders Discuss Security Amid Jerusalem Events -Israeli Presidential Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Israel, Turkey Leaders Discuss Security Amid Jerusalem Events -Israeli Presidential Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone amid security tensions, the Israeli presidential press office said.

"The telephone call was held in connection with the request of the President of Turkey to speak with President Herzog in the context of security tensions in recent days. The conversation was held in a good and open spirit," the statement said.

Herzog said that "contrary to false reports, Israel is trying to maintain the status quo and freedom of religion, especially during this period, so that representatives of all religions - Jews, Muslims and Christians - can safely celebrate their holidays.

"

Erdogan expressed "concern and pain" in connection with the events of recent days and stressed that the status quo in holy places is very important for the Muslim world.

The sides agreed to maintain constant contact.

The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks and terrorist acts. In recent days, serious riots have taken place on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Riots Israel Turkey Holidays Jerusalem Temple Tayyip Erdogan Muslim Jew Christian All

Recent Stories

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

4 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

5 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

5 hours ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

5 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.