Israel, UAE Agree On Quarantine-Free Travel For Fully Vaccinated People - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:59 PM

Israel, UAE Agree on Quarantine-Free Travel for Fully Vaccinated People - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday have agreed to cooperate to allow fully vaccinated people to travel between the two countries without being quarantined, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties decided to work together towards enabling quarantine-free travel between the two countries for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, whilst ensuring public health and safety," the ministry said.

In March, Israel and UAE started talks on finalizing the travel corridor agreement expected to increase tourism and strengthen economic and social ties between the two countries.

The two diplomats agreed that global cooperation is critical to overcoming the pandemic crisis, and resolved to formulate a mutually acceptable mechanism to facilitate the agreement while being aware of public health and safety.

The diplomats also discussed the situation in the middle East and the importance of using the US-brokered Abraham Peace Accord, signed last August and ratified in October, to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE.

More Stories From World

