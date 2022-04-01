UrduPoint.com

Israel, UAE Conclude Free Trade Agreement - Israeli Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Israel, UAE Conclude Free Trade Agreement - Israeli Foreign Minister

Israel and the UAE have concluded a free trade agreement, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Israel and the UAE have concluded a free trade agreement, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday.

"Another step in strengthening the relationship between Israel and the UAE. Negotiations for a free trade agreement between the countries have been completed," Lapid said on Twitter.

According to UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi, the new deal paves the way for business communities to start a new era of collaboration in priority sectors such as agri-tech, med-tech, new energy solutions and advanced technology.

In 2020, the United States launched a process aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and the Arab countries. As a result of the process, a set of documents was signed, which was called the "Abraham Accords." The UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan joined the agreements.

The Palestinian authorities have criticized the steps taken by the Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel at the expense of upholding Palestinian rights. Prior to 2020, Israel maintained diplomatic relations with only two Arab countries in the region, Jordan and Egypt.

Related Topics

Technology Business Israel Egypt Twitter UAE Bahrain United States Sudan Morocco 2020 Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

No load shedding during Sehri & Iftar timings: CE ..

No load shedding during Sehri & Iftar timings: CE PESCO

5 minutes ago
 Modern technology helpful to control crime, says R ..

Modern technology helpful to control crime, says RPO

5 minutes ago
 Only three fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capita ..

Only three fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

5 minutes ago
 Two held with narcotics

Two held with narcotics

5 minutes ago
 105 companies participate in UET 'Career Fair 202 ..

105 companies participate in UET 'Career Fair 2022'

5 minutes ago
 Sudan gov't orders use of force to end tribal figh ..

Sudan gov't orders use of force to end tribal fighting in Darfur

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.