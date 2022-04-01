Israel, UAE Conclude Free Trade Agreement - Israeli Foreign Minister

Israel and the UAE have concluded a free trade agreement, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Israel and the UAE have concluded a free trade agreement, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday.

"Another step in strengthening the relationship between Israel and the UAE. Negotiations for a free trade agreement between the countries have been completed," Lapid said on Twitter.

According to UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi, the new deal paves the way for business communities to start a new era of collaboration in priority sectors such as agri-tech, med-tech, new energy solutions and advanced technology.

In 2020, the United States launched a process aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and the Arab countries. As a result of the process, a set of documents was signed, which was called the "Abraham Accords." The UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan joined the agreements.

The Palestinian authorities have criticized the steps taken by the Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel at the expense of upholding Palestinian rights. Prior to 2020, Israel maintained diplomatic relations with only two Arab countries in the region, Jordan and Egypt.