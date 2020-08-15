Israel-UAE Deal Gives Away Palestinian Interests as Election Gift to Trump - Hamas

Palestinians see the Israel-United Arab Emirates agreement on normalizing ties as an election gift to US President Donald Trump, which gives away the interests of Palestine and stabs its people in the back, Mousa Abu Marzook, the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, told Sputnik

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it had brokered a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that is expected to lead to a "full normalization" of relations. Egypt, Bahrain and Oman have welcomed the news of the deal, but Palestine has slammed the agreement.

"The Hamas Movement and all of the Palestinian factions condemn the UAE-Israel deal. We see it as a treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian people, because the agreement ignores the rights of Palestinian people, as well as it serves the Israeli interests and gives our interests away as a gift for American President Donald Trump to increase his chance of winning the presidential elections," Abu Marzook said.

The official also expressed doubts that the agreement would bring stability or peace to Middle East as it ignored the rights of Palestinians.