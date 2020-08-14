Israel-UAE deal 'important contribution to peace': Berlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Germany on Friday welcomed a "historic" deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in which the Jewish state pledged to suspend annexation of Palestinian lands.

The normalisation of ties between Israel and the UAE "is an important contribution to peace in the region," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.

Maas, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said he had congratulated his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi by phone on "this historic step".

"We hope that this agreement will be the starting point for further positive developments in the region and that it will give fresh momentum to the Middle East peace process," he added.