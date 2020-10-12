Israel, UAE leaders hold post-accord phone talk

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan have spoken by phone to build on their countries' normalisation accord, Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet Monday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan have spoken by phone to build on their countries' normalisation accord, Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet Monday.

In the call initiated by Netanyahu, the two leaders agreed that the deal signed at the White House on September 15 "opens the way to a new era of cooperation", he wrote.

They also discussed joint efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.