Israel, UAE Leaders Hold Post-accord Phone Talk

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:44 PM

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan have spoken by phone to build on their countries' normalisation accord, Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet Monday.

In the call initiated by Netanyahu, the two leaders agreed that the deal signed at the White House on September 15 "opens the way to a new era of cooperation", he wrote.

They also discussed joint efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

