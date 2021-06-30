UrduPoint.com
Israel, UAE To Start Talks On Free Trade Deal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Israel, UAE to Start Talks on Free Trade Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, launched talks about a free trade agreement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Lapid arrived in Abu Dhabi, on his first foreign trip since he took office, and the first such visit by a top Israeli diplomat to the UAE since the two countries established diplomatic ties in September 2020. Lapid has already inaugurated the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai.

"Both sides expressed that they are looking forward to signing a free trade agreement, and they have commenced discussions on this matter," the ministers said in a joint statement.

The diplomats also signed an agreement on economic and trade cooperation to facilitate bilateral trade in goods and services. In addition, they agreed on cooperation in holding exhibitions, exchanging experience and agricultural technologies.

The two pledged to support mutual investments further.

