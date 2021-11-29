Israel, UK Sign MoU on Strategic Cooperation in Tech, Cyber, Defense, Trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation overseeing a 10-year strategy in technology, cybersecurity, defense and trade.

"Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and I also signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation between our countries. This is not only an agreement between close friends, but between two technological superpowers," Lapid posted on Twitter.

Earlier today, Lapid and Truss published a joint article for the Telegraph wherein they outlined major fields of cooperation between Israel and the UK and further steps.

"Israel and the United Kingdom are today coming together in London to take a major step forward: transforming our close friendship into an even closer partnership by formally agreeing on a new strategic plan for the next decade, spanning cyber, tech, trade and defence," they wrote.

According to the article, Israel and the UK are working on a free-trade agreement to boost recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and fuel economic growth, in order to deepen technological and innovative cooperation.

Lapid and Truss praised the Abraham Accords in the article, which normalized ties between Israel and a number of Arab states, adding that "there is no greater sign of what can be achieved through open dialogue."

The parties also addressed security issues such as antisemitism and the attacks in Israel last week.

Moreover, the counterparts highlighted that cybersecurity is becoming a major issue and stated that "Israel will officially become a tier-one cyber partner for the UK." They noted that the Israeli and British air forces "now conduct regular exercises."

Regarding the ongoing talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in Vienna, they wrote that they are working "night and day to prevent the Iranian regime from ever becoming a nuclear power".

Lapid added on Twitter that the United Kingdom and Israel "are committed to the same goal - Iran will never be allowed to get a nuclear weapon". He believes that Iran was deceiving the world by participating in the JCPOA talks to discharge the burden of sanctions and to continue covertly working on the advancement of nuclear technology with additional resources. He suggests imposing "tighter sanctions" and "tighter supervision" on Iran and "conduct any talks from a position of strength".

The seventh round of talks on the revival of JCPOA started earlier today in Vienna. The deal was sealed by P5 + Germany and Iran in 2015 in an attempt to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. In 2018, the United States of America withdrew from the deal and tightened sanctions on Tehran. Iran retaliated with a gradual withdrawal from commitments to the limitations of the nuclear program.