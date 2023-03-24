UrduPoint.com

Israel, UK To Open Strategic Dialogue On Intelligence, Security - Prime Minister's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, agreed to establish a strategic dialogue in the areas of security, intelligence and economy led by national security advisers, Netanyahu's office said on Friday

Netanyahu arrived in the United Kingdom on Friday morning to hold talks with Sunak with a delay, reportedly attributed to the refusal of several pilots to fly a plane with him on board amid the protests.

"They also discussed deepening strategic cooperation in security, intelligence, and economic matters. To this end, they agreed to establish a strategic dialogue headed by their national security advisers," the office said in a statement.

In addition, Netanyahu thanked Sunak for "his country's determined stand on this matter and said that the major powers must step up the pressure and the deterrence on Iran," according to the statement.

Israeli media reported earlier in the day that Netanyahu and Sunak have canceled a planned joint press conference after hundreds of Israelis took to the streets and gathered in front of the Downing Street residence in London, protesting Israel's judicial reform.

Thousands of people have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 11 weeks now. On Thursday, demonstrations against the reform took place near Netanyahu's residence and houses of other cabinet members. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.

