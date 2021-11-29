UrduPoint.com

Israel, UK To Work On Preventing Tehran From Getting Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Ministers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:20 AM

Israel, UK to Work on Preventing Tehran From Getting Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Ministers

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid say they will do everything to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power.

Truss and Lapid wrote a joint article for The Daily Telegraph ahead of the Monday signing of a memorandum of understanding on deepening ties, particularly in what concerns cybersecurity, defense, and trade.

"We will also work night and day to prevent the Iranian regime from ever becoming a nuclear power. The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close cooperation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran's ambitions," Truss and Lapid said in their article.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday that despite the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran will be seriously involved in the Vienna negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program on November 29.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA (also known as the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union.

It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

The sixth round of negotiations to restore the JCPOA and lift US sanctions ended in Vienna on June 20. The seventh round will begin on Monday. Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the deal is almost sealed and only political issues regarding the US commitment to the agreement will be discussed.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States June November 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab Journalism Award

5 hours ago
 World Muslim Communities Council postpones its int ..

World Muslim Communities Council postpones its international conference

5 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media Award’

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council members on sidelines of Arab ..

7 hours ago
 Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 202 ..

Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Plaza

7 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed receives Police Commissioner of the ..

Saif bin Zayed receives Police Commissioner of the City of New York

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.