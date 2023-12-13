Open Menu

Israel Under Pressure From Allies Over Gaza War

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Israel under pressure from allies over Gaza war

Israel came under pressure Wednesday from its allies over its war in Gaza, with key backer the United States criticising its bombing in response to the October 7 attacks as "indiscriminate"

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Israel came under pressure Wednesday from its allies over its war in Gaza, with key backer the United States criticising its bombing in response to the October 7 attacks as "indiscriminate".

The United Nations General Assembly also overwhelmingly backed a non-binding resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the devastated territory.

The war began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the war has killed more than 18,400 people, mostly women and children.

The ministry reported Wednesday that at least another 50 people were killed in the latest wave of Israeli air strikes across the territory.

Biden told a campaign event in Washington that Israel had "most of the world supporting it" after the Hamas attack.

"But they're starting to lose that support by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place," he said.

Speaking later Tuesday at a news conference, Biden toned down his comments.

Reiterating the United States' support for Israel, he said that "the safety of innocent Palestinians is still of great concern".

