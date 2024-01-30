Israel undercover agents kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank hospital

Israeli undercover agents, some disguised as medical staff, raided a West Bank hospital Tuesday and shot dead three Palestinians, in the first such operation in eight years

Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Israeli undercover agents, some disguised as medical staff, raided a West Bank hospital Tuesday and shot dead three Palestinians, in the first such operation in eight years.

An AFP photographer saw a bullet hole on a pillow covered in blood following the raid at Ibn Sina Hospital in the northern city of Jenin, where Palestinians gathered around the bodies of those killed.

The Israeli military said forces entered the hospital -- a major health facility serving Jenin city and its adjacent refugee camp -- to target members of Palestinian group.

Announcing the killing by Israeli forces of three people inside the hospital, the Palestinian health ministry stressed healthcare facilities are granted special protection under international law.

"The minister of health calls urgently on the United Nations General Assembly, international institutions and human rights organisations to end the daily string of crimes committed by the occupation (Israel) against our people and health centres," a ministry statement said.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said the "heinous" hospital killings were a "crime against humanity", in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.