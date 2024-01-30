Open Menu

Israel Undercover Agents Kill 3 Palestinians In West Bank Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Israel undercover agents kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank hospital

Israeli undercover agents, some disguised as medical staff, raided a West Bank hospital Tuesday and shot dead three Palestinians, in the first such operation in eight years

Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Israeli undercover agents, some disguised as medical staff, raided a West Bank hospital Tuesday and shot dead three Palestinians, in the first such operation in eight years.

An AFP photographer saw a bullet hole on a pillow covered in blood following the raid at Ibn Sina Hospital in the northern city of Jenin, where Palestinians gathered around the bodies of those killed.

The Israeli military said forces entered the hospital -- a major health facility serving Jenin city and its adjacent refugee camp -- to target members of Palestinian group.

Announcing the killing by Israeli forces of three people inside the hospital, the Palestinian health ministry stressed healthcare facilities are granted special protection under international law.

"The minister of health calls urgently on the United Nations General Assembly, international institutions and human rights organisations to end the daily string of crimes committed by the occupation (Israel) against our people and health centres," a ministry statement said.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said the "heinous" hospital killings were a "crime against humanity", in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Related Topics

Assembly Dead United Nations Israel Twitter Bank Refugee Blood

Recent Stories

Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

1 minute ago
 Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advoca ..

Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General

9 minutes ago
 Enhanced training for police officers ahead of gen ..

Enhanced training for police officers ahead of general election 2024 in district ..

9 minutes ago
 Governor meets with winning team of Lacrosse Champ ..

Governor meets with winning team of Lacrosse Championship

9 minutes ago
 Consul General vows continued efforts for welfare ..

Consul General vows continued efforts for welfare of Pakistanis in UAE

1 minute ago
 1864 Presiding Officers to receive election materi ..

1864 Presiding Officers to receive election material on Feb 7

9 minutes ago
Karachi gears up for general elections with politi ..

Karachi gears up for general elections with political campaigns in full swing

9 minutes ago
 KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali ..

KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali Minister of Energy and Water R ..

16 minutes ago
 Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural St ..

Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket t ..

16 minutes ago
 Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 fin ..

Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 final

16 minutes ago
 SL beat Pakistan in Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 S ..

SL beat Pakistan in Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series 5th match

7 minutes ago
 Spain lawmakers to vote on controversial Catalan a ..

Spain lawmakers to vote on controversial Catalan amnesty law

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World