Israel unveils 1,500 year old Byzantine church with mosaic floors

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Israeli archaeologists unveiled a vast magnificent Byzantine church founded 1,500 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) reported on Wednesday.

The church, unveiled in the city of Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem, is decorated with spectacular mosaic floors rich in leaves, fruits and birds decorations, as well as geometric designs.

The church's walls were adorned with colored frescoes, with imported-marble pillars beside them, bearing impressive headings.

Furthermore, a whole Greek inscription, attributing the place to a "glorious martyr," was uncovered in the church courtyard.

The archaeologists also unveiled an entire rare underground crypt, which probably contained the remains of the important martyr. The crypt walls were encased in marble slabs, giving it an impressive look.

The church was built during the time of Justinian's reign in the sixth century. Later in the century, in the time of Tiberius II Constantine, a magnificent lateral chapel was added.

They also revealed thousands of objects, including a complete collection of Byzantine glass windows and lamps.