Israel Urges Citizens To Leave Ukraine Immediately - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 11:56 PM

Israel Urges Citizens to Leave Ukraine Immediately - Foreign Ministry

Israel is urging its citizens to leave Ukraine at once and is consulting with airlines to increase the number of flights from Kiev to Tel Aviv, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Saturday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Israel is urging its citizens to leave Ukraine at once and is consulting with airlines to increase the number of flights from Kiev to Tel Aviv, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

Israel is preparing to evacuate its citizens if necessary, the ministry said, adding that it had set up a special crisis panel.

>