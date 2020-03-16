UrduPoint.com
Israel Urges Foreign Tourists To Leave Country As Soon As Possible - Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:58 PM

The Israeli government has issued a decree urging foreign tourists to stay in hotels and return to home countries as soon as possible amid coronavirus spread fears, Vladimir Shklyar, the director of the department of the Israeli Ministry of Tourism in Russia, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Israeli government has issued a decree urging foreign tourists to stay in hotels and return to home countries as soon as possible amid coronavirus spread fears, Vladimir Shklyar, the director of the department of the Israeli Ministry of Tourism in Russia, told Sputnik on Monday.

According to Shklyar, starting from March 14, the Israeli authorities strengthened quarantine measures, including closure of all cultural institutions, kindergartens and schools. Gatherings of more than 10 people in one room are forbidden.

"According to our data, about 4,500 Russian tourists are currently in Israel.

Due to the rapid development of the situation all crowded places are closed and air traffic is limited. All travelers need to fly home as soon as possible," Shklyar said.

According to the decree of the Israeli Ministry of Health, starting from March 15, tourists cannot visit attractions.

Israel has recorded 213 cases of infection with the new coronavirus. It has ordered mandatory quarantine for anyone coming to the country in a bid to contain the outbreak, which has spread to 141 countries and territories.

