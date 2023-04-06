Israel Urges International Community to Condemn Attacks From Lebanon - Foreign Minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called Thursday on the international community to plainly denounce attacks against the Jewish state after a large-scale shelling in the north of the country from Lebanon

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called Thursday on the international community to plainly denounce attacks against the Jewish state after a large-scale shelling in the north of the country from Lebanon.

"First day of Passover. As we sit at the holiday table, family and friends, Israel is facing rockets from south and north. This is not a coincidence.

No one should test us, we will take all necessary measures to defend our country and people. I call on the international community to issue a clear statement against those responsible for the attacks on Israel," Cohen tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the national air defense system intercepted several rockets launched from the territory of Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said. At least three people have been reported injured in the strike. Later, Lebanese politician Kassem Hachem said that Israel had reacted by launching over 90 missiles in retaliation.