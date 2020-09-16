Israel Urges Palestine to Return to Talks Amid Normalizing Ties With 2 Gulf Nations

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said the landmark UAE-Israel peace deal will herald significant changes in the entire Middle East region and urged the Palestinian authorities to return to the negotiating table, according to his interview with the UAE-based Al-Ittihad newspaper, published on Tuesday ahead of a signing ceremony of a US-brokered accord between the two states

Later in the day, two Arab Gulf nations the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are due to conclude peace treaties with Israel in the US capital of Washington. All details of the agreements will not be revealed until the White House event, which will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and foreign ministers of both Gulf monarchies in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

"A peace agreement with the UAE is historic and it will lead to major changes not only in Israel and the UAE, but in the entire Middle East. ... I call on the Palestinian management to accept the reality and show the responsibility and leadership, as it was demonstrated by the UAE leaders, and return to the negotiating table," Ashkenazi wrote on Twitter, showing an excerpt from his interview to the Arabic-language news outlet.

In line with the agreement, the time has come to move on and "we should not stick in the past," the Israeli diplomat said, noting that the deal would pave the way for cooperation between the two countries in the touristic, economic, commercial, technological and research fields.

The minister praises in the interview Abu Dhabi's role in building the region's prosperous future and long-term stability across the whole Middle East.

On August 13, Israel and the UAE agreed to fully normalize relations between the two states, which, among other things, entailed Israel giving up its plans to expand sovereignty over the West Bank's territories. Nearly a month later, on September 11, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa officially announced a similar treaty in a trilateral phone conversation with Trump and Netanyahu.

The UAE and Bahrain will be the third and fourth Arab countries to recognize Israel after Egypt and Jordan did so in 1979 and 1994, respectively.