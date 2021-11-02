Israel, US 5th Fleet Launch 3 Week Amphibious Training Exercise Off Israeli Coast- CENTCOM

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) US and Israeli naval forces began a live fire bilateral training exercise based out of Israel's southernmost city of Eliat, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

"The exercise includes military operations in urban terrain, infantry live-fire training, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live-fire and rapid maneuvering training, as well as professional exchanges on various topics including engineering, medical and explosive ordinance disposal," a CENTCOM press release said.

Naval forces from the US 5th Fleet in the CENTCOM area of responsibility is leading US participation in the three-week exercise, which is based out of Eliat on the northern edge of the Red Sea's Gulf of Aqaba, the release added.

Participating US forces include approximately 500 personnel from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, including one logistics battalion detachment, one infantry rifle company, a light armored reconnaissance company, and a HIMARS platoon, according to the release.

