UrduPoint.com

Israel, US Approve Sale Of Arrow 3 Air Defense System To Germany - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Israel, US Approve Sale of Arrow 3 Air Defense System to Germany - Reports

The US and Israel have approved the sale of Arrow 3 interceptor for longer-range threats, and the sides are set to discuss further details, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing senior German air force official Ingo Gerhartz

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The US and Israel have approved the sale of Arrow 3 interceptor for longer-range threats, and the sides are set to discuss further details, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing senior German air force official Ingo Gerhartz.

The purchase of the air defense system "starts with the approval of Israel and the United States and they gave us the approval," Gerhartz told the newspaper.

"They gave us the approval that we can cooperate on it. But, we still have to talk about the details," the official was quoted as saying.

Additionally, Germany is interested in buying the Iron Dome system because it is used for repelling short-range threats, the newspaper added.

"And for higher interceptors, we have the Patriot weapons system that we will modernize. If it means (threats at a range of ) 15,000km and then it is exoatmospheric we dont have anything and that is why I had a close look at the Arrow 3 and we are really interested in the system," the official said.

Related Topics

Israel German Germany Sale Jerusalem United States Post

Recent Stories

Abhishek says he lucky to have Aishwarya Rai in hi ..

Abhishek says he lucky to have Aishwarya Rai in his life

14 minutes ago
 Concern expressed over killing of innocent Kashmir ..

Concern expressed over killing of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters

9 minutes ago
 SCBA platform not be used for personal, political ..

SCBA platform not be used for personal, political objectives: Barrister Saif

9 minutes ago
 Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

9 minutes ago
 Property dispute claims woman's life in faisalabad ..

Property dispute claims woman's life in faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 Thailand May Withdraw From Contract on Chinese Sub ..

Thailand May Withdraw From Contract on Chinese Submarines - Prime Minister

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.