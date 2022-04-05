Israel, US Approve Sale of Arrow 3 Air Defense System to Germany - Reports

The US and Israel have approved the sale of Arrow 3 interceptor for longer-range threats, and the sides are set to discuss further details, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing senior German air force official Ingo Gerhartz

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The US and Israel have approved the sale of Arrow 3 interceptor for longer-range threats, and the sides are set to discuss further details, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing senior German air force official Ingo Gerhartz.

The purchase of the air defense system "starts with the approval of Israel and the United States and they gave us the approval," Gerhartz told the newspaper.

"They gave us the approval that we can cooperate on it. But, we still have to talk about the details," the official was quoted as saying.

Additionally, Germany is interested in buying the Iron Dome system because it is used for repelling short-range threats, the newspaper added.

"And for higher interceptors, we have the Patriot weapons system that we will modernize. If it means (threats at a range of ) 15,000km and then it is exoatmospheric we dont have anything and that is why I had a close look at the Arrow 3 and we are really interested in the system," the official said.