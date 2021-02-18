UrduPoint.com
Israel, US Begin Developing Missile Defense System Arrow 4 - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Israel, US Begin Developing Missile Defense System Arrow 4 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Israel and the United States began joint development of missile defense system Arrow 4, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Another significant reinforcement of a joint multi-layered defense program between the United States and Israel: Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Mafat [a joint body of Israel's Defense Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces] and the MDA [Missile Defense Agency] have started the development of an Arrow 4 interception system with the IAI [Israel Aerospace Industries]," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The Arrow system, currently consisting of installations of previous generations, Arrow 2 and Arrow 3, is aimed to protect the skies of the Jewish state from long-range missiles.

More Stories From World

