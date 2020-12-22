Israel-US Delegation Arrives in Morocco After Signing Peace Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) An official US-Israeli delegation arrived on Tuesday on a landmark visit to Morocco on the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat, according to online flight tracking services.

The joint delegation is led by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who arrived in Israel the day before, and Israeli National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat. The delegation is due to sign the first package of documents on cooperation between Israel and Morocco under the recently reached agreement to normalize relations.

US President Donald Trump announced at the start of December that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco, which entails the establishment of full diplomatic relations and air travel between the two nations, as well as the United States' recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Morocco became the fourth Arab state to normalize ties with Israel this year after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.