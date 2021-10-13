Israel, US Discussing Options for Neutralizing Iran Nuclear Threat - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Israel and the United States are discussing options to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon if diplomacy fails to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Israel and the United States are discussing options to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon if diplomacy fails to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday.

"Sometimes the world has to show its hand in order to make sure Iran understands the consequences of running to become a threshold country, we're not going to allow this to happen and I think everyone in this room shares this sentiment," Lapid said during a press conference in Washington alongside his US and UAE counterparts. "We are discussing how to make sure this will never happen."