Open Menu

Israel, US Kick Off Joint Air Force Exercise To Improve Interoperability - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Israel, US Kick Off Joint Air Force Exercise to Improve Interoperability - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Israel and the United States have launched joint air force drills as part of the Juniper Oak exercise series aimed at improving operational compatibility, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"A joint U.S. and Israeli Air Forces exercise began yesterday (Sunday) as part of the Juniper Oak joint exercise series," the IDF tweeted.

The program of the drills includes long range striking, combat for aerial superiority and repelling cyber attacks, as well as midair refueling.

"This exercise continues to strengthen the operational cooperation between the IDF and the U.S. Armed Forces and is taking place as part of a series of joint exercises between the IDF and (US Central Command)," the IDF said.

The Juniper Oak 23.2 life-fire drills, conducted from January 23-27, was the largest US-Israeli bilateral military exercise in history. It took place both on the territory of Israel and over the Mediterranean Sea with participation of over 140 aircraft, 6,400 US and 1,500 Israeli troops and several ships.

Related Topics

Israel United States January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

11 minutes ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

17 minutes ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

28 minutes ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

34 minutes ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

56 minutes ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

1 hour ago
NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

2 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

2 hours ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

2 hours ago
 Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

4 hours ago

More Stories From World