Israel, US Kick Off Joint Navy Drills Practicing Capture Of Vessels - IDF

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Israel and the United States have launched joint naval drills code-named Intrinsic Defender to practice locating and monitoring objects at sea as well as vessel boarding procedures, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"The Israeli navy and the US 5th Fleet started the 'Intrinsic Defender' exercise ... on Sunday. It will last two weeks and will include training at sea and on land. The soldiers ... will practice locating and monitoring in maritime space, inspecting vessels, search and rescue scenarios, joint training to take control of vessels and responding to terrorist incidents alongside their counterparts from the 5th Fleet," the statement said.

The drills are taking place in the port city of Haifa in Israel's north, the US 5th Fleet said.

The exercise also focuses on joint diving, including operations to locate and neutralize naval mines with remote-controlled underwater vessels.

The two navies will practice water search and rescue operations using special equipment and conduct training in marine and underwater medicine.

Earlier in July, Israel and the US launched joint air force drills as part of the Juniper Oak exercise series aimed at improving operational compatibility, which included long-range striking, combat for aerial superiority and repelling cyber attacks, as well as midair refueling.

