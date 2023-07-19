Open Menu

Israel, US Must Act Forcefully To Prevent Iran's Security 'Threat' - President

Published July 19, 2023

Israel, US Must Act Forcefully to Prevent Iran's Security 'Threat' - President

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on the United States Thursday to act together to combat what he called Iran's "fundamental threat to international security"

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on the United States Thursday to act together to combat what he called Iran's "fundamental threat to international security."

"Backed by the free world, Israel and the United States must act forcefully together to prevent Iran's fundamental threat to international security," Herzog said during his address to a joint meeting of the US Congress to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the state of Israel.

Herzog said the "greatest challenge" that Israel and the US faced together was Iran's nuclear program and reiterated Israel's determination to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapon capabilities.

He argued that Iran did not seek to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and its nuclear capabilities threatened Israel, as well as the middle East and beyond. Allowing it to become a nuclear threshold state was morally unacceptable, he added.

